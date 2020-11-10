Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In Skintight Pink Leggings

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update taken while she was abroad in the Maldives. The photo was captured at the Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives hotel, as the geotag indicated, and Katelyn stood on a stretch of wood overlooking a breathtaking turquoise body of water. Overwater villas connected by a walkway were visible in the distance behind her, although the photographer had blurred the background so that Katelyn’s physique remained the focal point.

The athletic ensemble she wore was from the brand Luxe Lady Fit, whose Instagram page she tagged in the first picture as well as in the caption. She rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings crafted from a pale pink fabric with a subtle metallic pattern on it and seamed details that accentuated her sculpted lower body. The thick waistband stretched over her toned stomach, and the bottoms hugged every inch of her curves, extending all the way to her ankles. She was barefoot, and balanced on the ball of one foot while her other leg was raised, her foot pointed.

She paired the leggings with a matching sports bra. The pale pink hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and the garment had a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thick straps extended over her sculpted shoulders, and the bra ended just below her breasts, leaving her chiseled abs on display.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks were pulled back in a low bun, and she was in the middle of a movement as the photo was snapped. The shot was captured by LHGFX Photography, who she also tagged in the picture.

For the second image, she had both feet planted on the wooden surface, one hip cocked to the side. She raised both arms above her head, and posed in a way that accentuated her gym-honed curves. Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 11,700 likes within just five hours of going live, as well as 398 comments from her audience.

“Just so perfect,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Obsessed with your shape,” another follower added, loving Katelyn’s curves.

“Love the color on you looks amazing,” a third fan remarked.

“I remember the first time I saw your picture I thought, how can anyone be this beautiful. And with every post you continue to raise the bar. Absolutely gorgeous,” yet another follower commented.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn shared another steamy update from the Maldives. For those particular shots, she wore a striped top with a plunging neckline and revealing silhouette, and a skirt that skimmed over her sculpted body, leaving one thigh almost entirely exposed thanks to a scandalously high slit on one side.