Sierra Skye Gets Her Pert Derrière Dirty In Green & Black String Bikini: ‘Never Net Me Go’

Sierra Skye treated her 4.1 million Instagram followers to a sexy shot of her pert derrière with lots of sand on it in a hot new post featuring a photo of herself on the beach.

In the image, Sierra appeared to walk away from the camera’s lens. She was on a sandy beach with a few bits of driftwood. A rustic hut and gorgeous green palm trees with a hint of blue sky above completed the tropical scene.

The model wore tiny green bikini bottoms. The swimwear consisted of a rectangle of fabric gathered with a tiny black string wrapped around Sierra’s impossibly small waist. The material left nearly all of her curvy backside bare, with just a strip that protected her modesty. Matching black strips tied around her ribcage.

Sierra posed with one hand placed on her firm, sand-covered butt, revealing a bubble gum pink manicure and a gold ring on her middle finger. The pose emphasized her curves and an enviable thigh gap. She held onto somebody else’s manicured hand with her other arm, which featured a thick silver chain bracelet. Both of the model’s elbows also had white sand on them. She wore her long, highlighted blond hair in beachy waves that tumbled down her back nearly to her waist.

Sierra revealed her two-piece came from Fashion Nova. Her fans quickly showed her Tuesday afternoon post a lot of love. Nearly 48,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and almost 300 also took the time to leave a positive comment, with many choosing the flame emoji to represent their thoughts.

“Always believe in yourself, because if you don’t believe, then who else will believe? Looking mighty fine, girl,” enthused one fan.

“Simple perfect, and beautiful. Nice view, all around,” a second devotee gushed, including several peaches, palm trees, and hearts to complete the comment.

“She’s a Scorpio, so she never well. Not with that badonkadonk for sure. Absolutely peachy perfection, babe,” declared a third follower, who added a peach, bikini, and flame emoji.

“Great body, Sierra. If I’m stuck on a desert island, will you be there? I would never let you go,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, including a row of tongues and flames.

Sierra regularly updates her social media with sexy photos of herself in bikinis, lingerie, and other sexy outfits, which her followers enjoy. The Inquisitr previously reported that she and some friends showcased their behinds in cheeky bottoms that left little to the imagination.