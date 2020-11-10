Instagram Model Galina Dub Sizzles In Calvin Klein Bra & Panties For Latest Steamy Update

Instagram star Galina Dub flaunted her curves in a stunning photo for her latest update. In the snap, she was photographed wearing matching bra and panties that showcased her cleavage and toned figure.

The Russian bombshell has been posting infrequently on the social media platform, but she recently delighted fans with this jaw-dropping upload. Galina was filmed in what appeared to be a hotel room with dark green carpeting, and she tagged the location as Moscow, Russia. There was a small coffee table and sofa visible behind her, and an unmade bed and a desk could be seen in the background.

Galina was filmed from the thighs up and she turned her body slightly to the side. She hung her arms by her sides as she jutted out her right hip and rested her arm against her backside. The social media influencer’s auburn-colored long hair was parted in the middle as it flowed down her back and over her shoulders. There was a giant smile across her gorgeous face as she looked into the camera.

The 25-year-old sported a gray-colored Calvin Klein ensemble that put her athletic figure on full display. She rocked a bra that wrapped tightly around her chest, and had a white band along the bottom that bore the brand’s name along with a thick shoulder strap. Her matching high-waist underwear had a white waistband that hugged onto her hips. A small tattoo was visible on her left wrist, and she accessorized with a thin gold necklace. Galina’s skin looked glowing as it popped against the background to give fans an eyeful of her assets, flat stomach, and toned legs.

For the caption, the model said hello to her followers and added a teddy bear emoji. She tagged her backup account in the snap and added several hashtags in the comments section including “#mood” and “#milan” after uploading the photo on Tuesday.

Many of Galina’s 1.4 million Instagram followers flocked to the update, and nearly 78,000 made their way to the like button in just over four hours after it went live. She amassed just under 800 comments in that short time, as her replies were flooded with fire and heart-eye emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments in multiple languages.

“Nice to see you beautiful!!!!” one excited follower replied.

“Stunning!” a fan wrote while adding heart-eye and fire emoji.

“Wow,” an admirer added.

“She hits different,” another commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Galina flaunted her fit booty in skintight jeans for a scintillating two-photo set.