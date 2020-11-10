Brooke Lynette Shows Off Major Sideboob In Formfitting Bodysuit

Scottish model Brooke Lynette is no stranger to showing off her curvaceous physique on social media. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 10, the stunner uploaded a new snapshot to mesmerize her 1.1 million followers.

In the picture, Brooke rocked a light-pink bodysuit made up of ribbed fabric. The top boasted thin straps, a rounded neckline and large armholes. The risqué ensemble showed off major sideboob while also displaying her toned arms.

Brooke teamed the bodysuit with a pair of mismatched joggers to pull off a casual yet sexy look.

She wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder and back. In terms of jewelry, Brooke opted for a delicate pendant which rested at the base of her neck.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured at Totteridge and Whetstone, an Underground station in North London, United Kingdom. The photoshoot took place in a room. A window could be seen in the background.

To pose, Brooke perched on the arm of a sofa and spread her legs apart. She placed a hand on her thigh and slightly tilted her head. The hottie looked straight at the camera and flashed a smile.

Within an hour of posting, the picture racked up more than 9, 300 likes. In addition, many of Brooke’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared 100-plus messages in which they praised Brooke’s amazing figure and pretty facial features.

“Looking so fresh and fabulous,” one of her fans commented.

“Wow, you’re so amazing!!! Love it,” chimed in another user, adding a heart-eyed and kiss emoji to the comment.

“You look great, really!! Your body is so fit and strong,” a third admirer remarked.

“Damn, you are the most gorgeous woman on Instagram. I want to marry you,” a fourth follower wrote to express his wishful thinking.

Others posted words and phrases like “totally unreal,” “drop-dead gorgeous,” and “bae goals,” to let Brooke know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular fans, many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Gabriela Castrovinci, India Reynolds, and CC Clarke.

Brook rarely fails to impress her legions of followers with her skin-baring pictures. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on November 8, the hottie shared a racy pic in which she rocked a skimpy black two-piece bathing suit which perfectly accentuated her figure. The low-cut neckline of the ensemble put a hint of cleavage on display while also drawing attention to her taut stomach.

To date, the pic has accrued about 30,000 likes and 216 messages.