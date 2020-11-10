Katya Elise Henry Exposes Insane Hourglass Figure & Sculpted Midsection In Sexy Bikini Photo

Katya Elise Henry tantalized her 7.9 million Instagram followers with her latest sizzling post. She flaunted her hourglass figure and tanned skin in a skimpy bikini, leaving little to the imagination.

The Instagram influencer was absolutely stunning in a revealing light pink bikini. The top of the suit featured triangle cups that exposed her ample assets. Two thin straps wrapped around her slim shoulders and assisted in holding up her breasts. There was very little material to the bottoms of the bikini. Katya pulled the razor-thin waistband above her hipbones, further accentuating her curvy figure and insanely toned midsection for the photo.

The fitness guru accessorized the smoldering ensemble with a pair of large hoop earrings, multiple rings on her fingers, and a necklace with a cross on it.

Although Katya’s shiny dark hair was partially covered by her hand placement, her long locks appeared to be worn down and rested on her back.

The well-known model sat on a set of stairs as she posed for the picture. She slightly crossed her legs, placing her left leg to partially cover her opposite leg. The position drew attention to her curvy hips. Katya leaned back, holding herself up with her left hand that was placed behind her body. In order to shield her eyes from the sun, the 26-year-old lifted her right arm above her shoulder level and placed it in front of her forehead. Her photographer seemed to have caught her off-guard for the snap, as she looked down at the ground as the picture was taken.

Katya’s followers were quick to obsess over her latest post. Several people rushed into the comments section to express their love for her jaw-dropping physique in the revealing swimsuit.

“Perfection at it’s finest,” one fan gushed, adding a white heart emoji to the comment.

“Love this color on you!” another person noted.

“You are such a beautiful woman Katya,” a third follower wrote.

The picture was clearly approved by the Instagram community, who gave it an astonishing 30,000 likes within an hour after it was posted.

Katya’s fans were shown more skin compared to her previous updates, which showcased her pert backside in leggings and a tight sports bra. The formfitting pants put her insane hourglass physique on full display as she snapped a mirror selfie after a workout, according to a report from The Inquisitr. Although she did not show as much of her tanned figure, the pic still earned over 100,000 likes alongside hundreds of loving comments.