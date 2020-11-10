Sara Underwood Flaunts Sideboob & Peachy Posterior In Skimpy Bikini

Sara Underwood flaunted her bombshell curves in a sexy swimsuit that hugged her in all the right ways. The model added the smoking hot new update to her feed on November 10, and her 9 million fans have been thrilled with the sight.

The photo captured Sara posed in a picturesque location in the Pacific Northwest, as she indicated with a hashtag in her caption. In front of her were a rock-lined river and tree-filled mountains as far as the eye could see. The sky was filled with a covering of dark clouds, prohibiting the sun from peeking through. Sara faced her backside toward the camera, and her feet were spaced shoulder-width apart. She tipped one toe on the grass, and the opposite was flat on the ground. The Playboy model gazed over her shoulder with a sultry stare, meeting the lens with her eye.

She showed off her flawless figure in a green bikini with a floral-print pattern. The suit’s top had a thick band that stretched underneath her shoulder blades, leaving her slender arms bare. The suit’s front covered what was necessary and was tight on her bust, teasing a peek of sideboob. Sara teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. The tiny bottoms boasted the same pattern and style with large straps that fit snugly on her hips. Its cheeky cut offered a great view of her pert derriere, while the high-rise design showed off her shapely thighs in their entirety.

Sara pulled her long, blond locks halfway back, adding a few loose curls to the body. She wore her ponytail on top of her head with a fountain-like spout that tumbled over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the update, Sara made sure to tag her photographer and noted that she wants to be able to hit the gym again to get her booty back.

As of this writing, the image has only been live on Sara’s feed for a matter of minutes, but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans. More than 41,000 double-tapped the update to express their admiration, and 250-plus left comments. Some applauded her gym-honed figure while a few more raved over the picture-perfect setting.

“Girllll, i love the long hair on you!! grow it out!” one fan gushed, adding a trio of heart-eye emoji.

“WHAT A VIEW I wanna visit the PNW so much!” a second wrote.

“More likes for this hot post. Stunnig,” a third chimed in.

“That place looks beautiful but you are a dream,” a fourth gushed, including a series of red hearts.