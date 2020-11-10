Sommer Ray Rocks A Semi-Sheer Animal-Print Bodysuit In Sizzling Black-And-White Photo

Sommer Ray is wowing her Instagram followers with a sexy new snapshot. The fitness guru posed for a black-and-white photo in one of her more conservative posts. The 24-year-old is known for her revealing outfits and silly antics, but she toned things down for her November 10 post.

In the new image, Sommer sported a black leotard bodysuit that clung to her skin. The garb featured an animal-print design and was semi-sheer. The bodysuit had long sleeves and a crew neck collar. The image was cut off at Sommer’s hips, but she was able to flash a little bit of skin by pulling up on the bodysuit’s hemline.

In a hairstyle she has rocked since debuting on social media years ago, the Instagram sensation wore her signature loose waves swept to one side of her face. She stared into the camera, with her hair almost completely covering her left eye. Her bold eyebrows were brushed out and neat.

Sommer rocked several rings on her right hand, which were all simple bands except for one wavy style on her middle finger.

In the caption for the post, the influencer asked her followers how they were doing, while greeting them all with a “hi.”

In under an hour, the new upload had over 145,000 likes and 1,100 comments. Fans let Sommer know how they were doing, while others paid her sweet compliments.

“I’m feeling pretty good now,” one user wrote.

“Question is how are you feeling today queen also you look way too beautiful have a nice day,” another said.

“Pretty good, but how are you gorgeous?” a third wrote back.

The comments section was also full of emoji, which included the heart-eyed smiley face and fire symbol.

Along with the black-and-white pic, Sommer also posted to her Instagram story. She shared a screenshot of a quote about getting caught up in “destination addiction.”

“Beware of destination addiction: The idea that happiness is in the next place, the next job, or even with the next partner. Until you give up the idea that happiness is somewhere else, it will never be where you are,” the quote read.

Sommer emphasized the importance of the quote to her by writing “this” with an arrow pointing to it.

The new upload from Sommer was her first of the week after she shared a series of photos over the weekend. A November 6 post included eight photos of the model, where she sported the same outfit in each pic. The ensemble showed off her famous rump as she posed in skintight jeans. The camera snapped Sommer from behind, with her back also being exposed from a short handkerchief shirt she was wearing.