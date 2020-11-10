‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Abby’s Happiness Shatters

The episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on Tuesday, November 10, featured Theo and Sally scheming, and Summer expressed her concerns to Kyle. Adam covered his tracks. Finally, Abby got terrible news about Chance.

Sally (Courtney Hope) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) enjoyed drinks at Society. Theo told her his plans to ensure he got his inheritance. She was stunned to learn that Dina (Marla Adams) was his grandma. Sally mentioned that she didn’t want to make enemies of the Abbotts. However, Theo felt that Sally wasn’t the type of woman to be content getting Lauren (Tracey Bregman) her coffee. Sally admitted that she had a bigger prize in mind. In fact, she’d come to Genoa City to run the Jabot Collective, but it folded. Theo informed her that it went to Fenmores.

Summer (Hunter King) walked in, and she saw them with their heads together, so she left. Later she told Kyle (Michael Mealor) about her concerns, and he thought maybe Summer was jealous of Sally. Ultimately, Summer walked out of the office, offended by kyle’s accusations.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

At Adam’s (Mark Grossman) property, he saw Chance (Donny Boaz) lying on the ground bleeding. Adam called an ambulance and called off the attack on Newman Towers. Then he left, apologizing to Chance. Back at home, Adam got rid of Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) purse and texted his crew to lay low because the heat was coming. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) showed up and wanted to question Adam about Chance’s shooting.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) had coffee at Crimson Lights. They briefly discussed Adam, and then talk turned to Abby’s engagement to Chance. Victoria was thrilled to hear about a wedding between the Newmans and the Chancellors. Abby got a text, and she told Victoria Chance had been shot. They left for the hospital.

At The Grand Phoenix, Nick (Joshua Morrow) updated Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) about his family situation and Abby’s engagement. Phyllis admired Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) telling off Adam, and then they enjoyed some adult time. After that, Victoria called Nick to let him know that Chance had been shot, which he relayed to Phyllis. Then, Nick talked to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) on the phone. It seemed Abby didn’t want anybody else to go to the hospital.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart), Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), Lauren, and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) were out together at the hotel, and they discussed Sally. Chloe also expressed her concern about Chelsea suddenly leaving. Paul (Doug Davidson) came in, and he let Michael know about Chance being injured. Michael left, and Lauren called Nina, Phillip, and Jill (Jess Walton). Sally strolled in with Theo, and she let Lauren know that Genoa City already felt like home.

At the hospital, Victoria tried to soothe Abby as she paced while Chance was in surgery. Rey walked in, and Abby asked him who shot her fiance. Rey promised to get to the bottom of it.

When Chloe got back to the Chancellor Mansion, she was stunned to see a disheveled Chelsea.