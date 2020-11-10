‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Shows Off Insane Post-Baby Body One Week After Welcoming Daughter Sage

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Lindsay Arnold just showed her Instagram followers how fabulous she looks after welcoming her first child. The Monday post showed the DWTS star holding her daughter against her chest while snapping a selfie in the mirror. Her 888,000 followers went wild over the snap that highlighted her incredibly fit post-baby body.

Lindsay stood at an angle that allowed her to capture her postpartum belly. She wore loose, peach-colored drawstring pants and had the waistband resting a few inches under her navel.

The dancer left her midsection bare, allowing everybody to see exactly how she looks at this stage. Lindsay stayed phenomenally fit throughout her pregnancy, and DWTS fans certainly took notice of how incredible she looks now.

“When she still has more abs than me a week after having a baby,” one fan quipped while adding a cry-laugh face emoji to the comment.

The Dancing with the Stars professional had Sage dressed in a coordinating peach-colored sleeper. Lindsay had her blond hair styled with a simple center part and the straight tresses tumbled down her back.

The 26-year-old Utah native posed in her bedroom, which was decorated in mostly gray and white. A few pops of pink and peach colors could be spotted in the room, though, surely a sign of her baby girl having joined the family.

In less than 24 hours, more than 110,000 “likes” and about 560 comments poured in from Lindsay’s fans.

Some people noticed that Lindsay’s dog “Moose” was standing behind her and wondered how he was doing with the infant in the house. Many people found that they could not resist pointing out how adorable the newborn looked. In addition, a few suggested that mom and baby looked like twins.

“Woww looking good Lindsay!!!” a fan noted.

“you look fantastic!!! and lil Sage is beautiful!” a follower wrote.

“You look amazing for being 1 week postpartum!!” someone else raved.

Lindsay kept all of her Dancing with the Stars fans updated throughout her pregnancy, and she teased everybody with her delivery news last week. She broke down the scoop on how her water broke and labor progressed quickly, leading to the decision to have a cesarean section.

Shortly after revealing that she’d welcomed her little one with husband Sam Cusick, Lindsay shared the name they’d chosen. Her middle name is a tribute to Sam’s mother, who passed away exactly one year prior to the infant’s birth.

The DWTS dancer is clearly in awe of her daughter and they both looked absolutely adorable in this one-week update.