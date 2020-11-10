‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Reveals What She Knows About Gleb Savchenko, Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors

The veteran 'Dancing With the Stars' dancer says just because something happens on TV doesn't mean it's 'real.'

Cheryl Burke is weighing in on rumors about her longtime Dancing with the Stars co-star Gleb Sacvhenko and his Season 29 celebrity partner, Chrishell Stause.

Days after the DWTS couple was eliminated from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, Gleb’s wife, Elena Samodanova, announced the was divorcing him after 14 years of marriage. Elena also accused her ex of “ongoing infidelity” during their marriage, causing rampant rumors to circulate about Gleb and Chrishell allegedly having an affair. The former Dancing With the Stars partners have both staunchly denied their relationship was anything more than friendship.

On her Pretty Messed Up podcast, which is available here, Cheryl, who has worked with Gleb for years, admitted she doesn’t know if anything went on between the hunky Russian dancer and the Selling Sunset star. But she did admit “sh*t happens” in the dance world.

“I’m not saying anything has happened with them. Right now, it’s just a big deal because Gleb and his wife are separating. I’ve known them for a while. They’re both in the competitive dance world scene. I’ve known his wife as well and their beautiful kids and I send my love to Gleb and his family.”

Cheryl also addressed the DWTS pair’s steamy dance routines, which ended with a bedroom-themed Viennese waltz just before they were sent home last Monday.

“Just because they dry hump on TV guys doesn’t mean it’s real. This is the whole thing. When you’re in this world of Hollywood, you do reality shows and this stuff does happen. People dry hump and people go, ‘Oh! They’re having sex.’ But when you see a sex scene in a movie, do you think they’re actually really having sex?”

Eric McCandless / ABC

While Cheryl claims she doesn’t know if anything romantic went on with Gleb and Chrishell, last week a Dancing with the Stars source told Page Six that they were the talk of the set during their eight weeks of competition. The two also had a huge fight last month, with the source alleging that Chrishell was so upset that she couldn’t do press after the show. Gleb ultimately sent Chrishell an enormous bouquet of red roses which she showed off on her Instagram page.

Both Gleb and Chrishell have been quiet on social media, with the pro dancer even disabling comments on his most recent Instagram posts.

Last week, Chrishell, who split from This Is Us actor Justin Hartley last year, told Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast, available here, that cheating is a dealbreaker for her when it comes to her own relationships. She previously expressed dismay that her ex-husband moved on from their six0-year relationship so fast with new girlfriend Sofia Pernas.