Kylie Jenner Lets It All Hang Out In A Skimpy Cut-Out Top In Tantalizing Selfie

Kylie Jenner gave her 200 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Tuesday when she shared a tantalizing new selfie that added some serious heat to her page.

The 23-year-old appeared to be in the living room of her luxurious mansion when she found the perfect opportunity to snap the scorching-hot shot. She held what was likely her cell phone in her hands, angling it so it framed her from the chest up as she gazed back at its screen with a smoldering stare.

Kylie is known for rocking some daring ensembles, and today’s look certainly followed suit. The beauty mogul likely sent pulses racing as she flaunted her voluptuous assets in a skimpy top with a unique, abstract design. It fit snugly over her figure and had long sleeves that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders. Its dangerously low-cut neckline exposed an eyeful of cleavage to her massive online audience, though that was just the beginning of the celeb’s NSFW display.

The garment also featured a large cut-out fell over Kylie’s rib cage that took her look to the next level. The cut spanned partially over her bust, leaving an ample amount underboob exposed that gave the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

As per usual, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was glammed up with products from her own Kylie Cosmetics line. She accessorized with a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings, as well as a gold choker necklace that had a thin chain and large nameplate with her daughter Stormi’s name written in a loopy font.

Her new blond locks were worn down and styled in a sleek middle part. They spilled over her shoulder and down to her chest, framing her face and striking features along the way.

Unsurprisingly, Kylie’s busty selfie proved to be an instant hit, amassing more than 2.4 million likes within less than an hour of going live. Thousands also flocked to the comments section as well to shower the socialite with love.

“Hi blondie,” one person wrote.

“Queen of pulling off every hair color,” declared another fan.

“OMG You’re perfect! I wish you the best that your goals continue to be met!! Blessings,” a third follower remarked.

“Beautiful goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

Being one of the most-followed celebrities on Instagram, Kylie certainly knows how to keep her followers entertained. Over the weekend, the beauty gave them a glimpse of her fall wardrobe when she rocked a tight catsuit and funky jacket to welcome the season. That ensemble proved extremely popular as well, amassing more than 7.1 million likes to date.