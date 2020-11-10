Kim French Sports Curve-Hugging Leggings & Flaunts Killer Figure In New Workout Videos

Fitness model Kim French took to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, November 10, to post a new workout video series in which she flaunted her killer figure in a pair of curve-hugging leggings while training her upper body.

The model wore an outfit from fellow fitness model Ashleigh Jordan’s personal activewear brand NVGTN. For her upper half, she chose a black bra with thick shoulder straps and a cut-out design along the back. The top left plenty of skin on display along her chest, shoulders, and muscular arms. She sported a pair of bright-orange leggings on her lower half that featured a wide waistband and cheetah-print cuffs at the ankles. The tight-fitting material contoured to Kim’s sculpted booty, hips, and legs. A small strip of toned tummy could also be seen peeking out from between the sports bra and leggings.

Kim completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers. She styled her long, brunette tresses in a high ponytail that was secured with a scrunchie.

The workout took place in an all-white interior space with tiled flooring. Kim placed a small gray mat on the floor to cushion herself during some of the exercises. She also incorporated dumbbells, a barbell, and a neon green elastic band into the fitness routine. She demonstrated a total of six moves, each separated into an individual video clip.

Kim began her upper-body training with the bear renegade row. She positioned herself on all fours with her weight supported on her toes. Gripping a dumbbell in each hand, she lifted one arm up and then placed it back down, alternating sides. The second slide showed a superset of hammer curls and banded curls, which were both carried out from a sitting position. Kim followed up with another superset of seated barbell shoulder presses and banded lateral raises. A third superset came next, which featured the barbell row and plate row. The final two exercises brought the dumbbells back into play and featured the Svend press and tricep kickback.

In the caption of the post, Kim wrote out the exercise line-up and added the number of sets and reps trainees should do for each. She left some handy tips as well for proper execution of each move. The post earned a few thousand likes and several dozen comments just within the first hour of going live.

“Such an inspiration,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“Ooooo I love this one!!” another fan commented.