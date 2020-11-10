Nata Lee Stuns In Plunging Top & Skintight Leggings While Squatting On A Rock Formation

On Tuesday, November 10, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a sizzling snap on her secondary Instagram account.

The picture showed the 21-year-old squatting on a rock formation, using one of her hands to stabilize herself. She lowered her gaze and parted her full lips. What appears to be a palm tree can be seen in the blurred background.

Nata opted to wear a plunging black crop top underneath an unzipped leather jacket. She also had on a pair of skintight high-waisted leggings. The ensemble accentuated her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. The model finished the look with ankle socks, black tennis shoes adorned with white polka dots and zipper detailing, and sunglasses that had slid down her nose.

For the photo, the blond bombshell wore her long locks in slightly tousled waves and a deep side part. She also sported her signature white-tipped French manicure, giving her additional glamour.

According to the geotag, the location of the photo shoot was Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In the caption of the post, the social media seemed to be stating that she enjoyed taking strolls “in the morning” while in “Dubai.” She also tagged the Instagram account of her beau, professional photographer Alexander Mavrin, suggesting that he had taken the photo.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes. Quite a few of Nata’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“GORGEOUS AND GLAMEROUS QUEEN,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire and kissing face emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow always stunning,” added a different devotee.

“Wooo!! You’re awesome!!” remarked another admirer.

“Nice so cute honey @007natalee,” chimed in a fourth social media user, along with numerous heart and flower emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos. They, instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Nata has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, Nata recently uploaded a tantalizing picture on her main account, in which she wore a black bra and coordinating skimpy underwear. That provocative post has been liked over 460,000 times since it was shared.