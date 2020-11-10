Suzy Cortez Arches Her Back While Wearing White Thong Panties

Suzy Cortez continues to slay in her online uploads. The Brazilian smokeshow flaunted her ample assets on Instagram yet again for a revealing new photo on Tuesday morning.

Suzy — who was named Miss Bumbum in 2019 — looked to show off her incredible curves while rocking a pair of white thong panties. The garment was cut high over her voluptuous hips and wrapped firmly around her slim waist as it accentuated her muscular booty and toned thighs in the process.

She added a black crop to the ensemble as well. The shirt boasted long sleeves and fit snugly around her lean arms and ample bust. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the pic.

Suzy bent at the waist for the photo. She had her back arched and her derrière pushed outward as she stood in a doorframe. She placed her hands above her on the wall, where she also leaned her head. She bent one knee and rested a foot behind her on the wall as she turned her head toward the camera.

She had her long, dark hair parted to the side. The brunette locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that cascaded down her back and hung to her waist.

Suzy’s over 2.4 million followers didn’t hold back when it came to showing their approval for the post. Fans clicked the like button on the pic more than 14,000 time within the first four hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 200 remarks about the snap during that time.

“Don’t play with my feelings like that!!” one follower stated.

“Very beautiful body,” declared another.

“What a beautiful pose you have my love,” a third user wrote.

“Your body is so dangerous that it should be illegal. How are you even real? It’s like someone created you in a lab and released you into society lol,” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to have no qualms about strutting her stuff in her online pictures. She’s become known for sporting sexy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, tight tops, and more in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently piqued the interest of her followers when she rocked a black thong bodysuit that contoured to all of her curves as she washed her hands in the bathroom sink. That post also proved to be a popular one among her followers. To date, it’s reeled in more than 24,000 likes and over 220 comments.