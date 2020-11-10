Bru Luccas Embraces ‘Paradise’ In Cabo On A Boat While Flaunting Her Figure In A Bikini Top & Shorts

A Tuesday Instagram post from Bru Luccas immediately received a lot of love from her 3.6 million followers. The model has been embracing the sunshine of Los Cabos, Mexico for the past 10 days or so, and the video she posted on November 10 seemed like it may have been a farewell tribute to the gorgeous vacation spot.

Those who closely follow Bru’s social media posts probably remember a boat excursion she took recently where she shared some glimpses of Cabo. Her Tuesday video post was yet another look at some time out on the water and she made it clear she could get used to living this way.

It appeared that Bru was wearing the same bikini that was spotted in a post early on during her Cabo trip. The black bikini top was covered in white shells and provided a tantalizing look at Bru’s plentiful cleavage.

The side-tie strings of Bru’s swimsuit bottoms could be seen as well. However, for this portion of her boating trip, she covered up a bit more in comparison to the earlier video she’d shared.

The Brazilian model wore a pair of light-colored shorts along with a white, flowy coverup. She sat on the edge of the boat toward the back as she took in the gorgeous rock formations around her.

Bru let her blond tresses blow in the wind and at times she tilted her head back to take in the sun’s rays.

The model was barefoot as she sat in the boat and the sun glistened as it hit her chest and thighs. Her chiseled abs were on full display and at times she tugged at her tiny bikini top to ensure it kept her covered.

The coverup was a loose weave that she left open and pushed to her sides. Bru smiled as she shifted her position every few seconds, tousling her hair at times as well.

In her caption, Bru said that Cabo was paradise. She noted that she couldn’t wait to return, and she made sure to tag the yacht company that was behind the excursion.

In just a couple of hours, around 20,000 likes and 150 comments came in from her appreciative fans. It appeared that the majority of these early notes consisted of appreciative emoji as people relied on fire, heart, bomb, and applause icons to ensure Bru know how much they loved this clip.

“Beautiful And Unique As Always,” someone wrote.

“Yeah! OMG! Damn Woman,” a second person praised.

The 26-year-old beauty has made it seem that she lived in bikinis while staying in Mexico. She has shared a lengthy string of shots showing her in various two-piece bathing suits and every single one has thoroughly impressed her millions of Instagram followers.