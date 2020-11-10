Chloe Saxon Flaunts Body In Black Thong Bikini & Fishnet Tights

Chloe Saxon put on a sexy display for an eye-catching Instagram video on Tuesday afternoon. The model flashed her curvaceous figure in an all-black ensemble that left little to the imagination.

In the sexy clip, Chloe sported a latex bikini. The teeny top barely covered her massive cleavage and exposed her underboob in the process. The thin spaghetti straps showcased her muscled arms and shoulders and fit snugly around her slim midsection.

She added a pair of matching black thong bikini bottoms. The garment was pulled high over her curvy hips and fit snugly on her petite waist as it accentuated her perfectly pert posterior. She added a pair of fishnet tights, which showed off a ton of skin. The look was accessorized with some gold hoop earrings and dark polish on her fingernails.

In the clip, Chloe posed in an array of positions as she swayed her hips back and forth and ran her fingers through her hair. She also tugged at her bathing suit and spun around to shake her nearly-bare booty.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and fell over her shoulder.

Chloe’s 844,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 4,000 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 100 remarks about the video during that time.

“Yes beautiful lady you make them look really hot wow!” one follower stated.

“GIRL, YOU ARE A TREASURY HOUSE OF HOTTNESS AND BEAUTY,” another wrote.

“You might be the primary reason for global warming,” a third user gushed.

“I see you boo, shakin that thang. You look totally amazing and hot. I can’t even find the words to tell you how incredible this post is. Love u so much bb,” a fourth comment read.

The model never shies away from showing some sex appeal in her online uploads. She’s been known to fill her timeline with photos of herself sporting scanty lingerie, teen tops, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a sexy pink monokini and a pair of white sneakers while squatting down in her living room. That post was also a huge hit among her adoring fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 16,000 likes and nearly 300 comments.