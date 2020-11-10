Tarsha Whitmore Shows Off Bronzed Body In A Textured Bra & Matching Panties

Tarsha Whitmore cranked up the heat on her Instagram page on Tuesday when she shared a stunning new photo in which she showed some serious skin. The model stripped down to nothing more than her undergarments for the steamy photo up that has earned nothing but love from her adoring fans.

The 20-year-old appeared to be in the bathroom, as a white tub could be seen in the background of the shot. She stood in the middle of a wooden doorway and pushed her hips out to the side, helping to emphasize her killer curves. She raised both arms up to run her fingers through her light brown locks, which were styled in voluminous curls that spilled messily over her shoulders and back. Her piercing brown eyes were averted to something off into the distance rather than the camera in front of her, and her plump lips were parted in a sensual manner.

As for her look in the shot, Tarsha slipped into a simple but sexy set of lingerie from Lounge Underwear that did nothing but favors for her petite frame. The racy look included a textured bra in a chocolate brown color that complemented her deep, allover tan. It had thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a deep neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The brand’s logo was printed in white lettering along the hemline of the number’s underwire-style cups, drawing even more attention to the model’s busty display.

Tarsha rocked matching panties in the snap as well. The piece boasted a high-cut style that allowed the star to flaunt her curvy hips and sculpted legs nearly in their entirety. It also featured a curved waistband that fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and taut stomach.

Fans seemed thrilled by the new addition to Tarsha’s feed, awarding it more than 19,000 likes after just eight hours of going live. Dozens took to the comments section as well to further express their admiration for the beauty.

“Omg absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Actual QUEEN,” quipped another fan.

“I love your hair like thisss,” a third follower remarked.

“How can another human being be this perfect,” questioned a fourth admirer.

Tarsha’s followers seem impressed with the model no matter what she wears in her Instagram uploads. Another recent upload saw her flaunting her phenomenal figure in a bright red sports bra and leggings while out on a coffee run. That look proved to be popular as well, amassing more than 18,000 likes and 122 comments to date.