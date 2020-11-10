Holly Sonders Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Gold Bikini While Laying On The Floor

On Tuesday, November 10, former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 482,000 followers to enjoy.

The first image showed the 33-year-old laying on what appears to be a cement floor. She arched her back and placed both of her hands behind her head, as she looked forward.

Holly sizzled in a gold bikini that featured a cross halterneck top and strappy bottoms that wrapped around her midsection. The skimpy swimsuit put her incredible curves, washboard abs, and tone thighs on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of the sizable tattoo on her ribcage. She kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only a pair of earrings.

For the photo shoot, the brunette beauty wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal.

The following photo was nearly identical to the first shot, save for the fact that the lighting was slightly dimmer.

In the caption of the post, the golfer asked her fans if they had a preference for the “[d]arker or lighter edit.” She also credited professional photographer Sean Nelson with taking the picture.

Many of her followers flocked to the comments section to answer Holly’s question.

“The darker shows off more of an artistic impression with half of your face in the dark…. just saying,” wrote one fan, along with a winking face emoji.

“Lighter seems to have more pop. Both look good, but that is the better one,” remarked another Instagram user.

Quite a few commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Wowwww…. speechless…. so gorgeous. Such a perfect work of art!” gushed an admirer, adding a string of fire, heart-eye, red heart, raised hands, kissing face, and a waving hand emoji to the end of the comment.

“Simply beautiful lady,” added a different devotee.

Holly engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 2,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Holly has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles.