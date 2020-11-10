Spoilers For Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital: Anna Breaks Down & Willow Supports Chase As Finn Fights For his Life

Emotions will be running high throughout Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers from the sneak peek shared via Twitter suggest that Finn’s battle to survive will leave his loved ones rattled throughout the November 10 show.

As everybody saw during Monday’s show, Finn was taken to surgery. Portia told Robert that this is a very serious situation, and the surgery was expected to be a lengthy one.

General Hospital teasers from the sneak peek show that Robert will join Anna in the chapel. She will be teary and distraught as she holds Robert’s hand. She’ll say that she cannot stand the thought of losing him, and Robert seems determined to lend her his support however he can.

It seems likely that Anna’s worries about losing “him” reference the possibility that Finn will die. The caption for the Twitter post, however, suggests that it’s the idea of losing Peter as her son that has her so upset. Either way, Anna is well aware of significant losses that she may have to endure in the days ahead and she’s on the verge of crumbling.

Anna isn’t the only one fearful of Finn’s possible death. His brother Chase rushed to General Hospital and will stick around as he waits to hear how his brother does in surgery. Teasers reveal that he’ll get some support from Willow during Tuesday’s episode.

The General Hospital preview shows that Willow will arrive at GH and find Chase. She’ll tell Chase that as soon as she heard about his brother, she had to see him. He looks like he’s trying to be stoic at this moment, but could he let down his guard during this difficult time and embrace the opportunity to be with her?

It is obvious at this moment incorporated into the General Hospital preview that Willow still loves Chase. This could present the perfect opportunity for him to admit that he and Sasha never really had a fling. Unfortunately, it seems that he’ll hold back.

Will Finn survive this dire situation? General Hospital spoilers have seemingly suggested that he will. However, that’s not yet known for certain and fans are uneasy about what the writers might have planned here.

Tuesday’s episode will also include an ominous confrontation between Cyrus and Lulu. According to SheKnows Soaps, Robert will start digging into a mystery of some sort. Curtis will follow a lead out of town, and Maxie will have some questions for Peter about Alex.

It seems quite possible that fans will not learn much about Finn’s fate quite yet. However, General Hospital spoilers hint that his loved ones, including his daughter Violet and father Gregory, will soon be by his side as his fight for survival continues.