Ellie O’Donnell Flaunts Curvy Booty In Thong Bikini While Posing In The Swimming Pool

Ellie O’Donnell gave fans something to talk about in a new Instagram post on Tuesday, November 10. The English model took to her feed to share a sizzling snap that showed her rocking a skimpy thong bikini that did nothing but favors for her curves as she posed in the swimming pool.

In the racy update, Ellie sported a black-and-white, two-piece swimsuit. From what was visible, the swimwear boasted fully-lined cups that hardly contained her breasts. A glimpse of her sideboob was even on display from certain angles. The straps that provided support for the piece, clung to her neck, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

She sported the matching thong. The waistband clung high to her waist, accentuating her flat midsection. The bottoms perfectly fit her slender frame, highlighting her hips. Its high leg cuts showed off plenty of skin. The color of her bathing suit complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

The image featured Ellie standing in the shallow part of the swimming pool. A row of sunbeds, various trees, some short plants, and a view of the hotel, was seen in the background. Despite the lovely scenery, Ellie’s followers were more fixated on her bombshell curves.

She posed sideways with her backside, mostly shown in the snapshot. She positioned her hands in front of her tummy as she looked over her shoulder. She gazed into the camera with a sultry expression on her face that seemed to mesmerize her viewers. According to the geotag, Ellie was in Dubai.

For the occasion, Ellie tied her blond locks into a low ponytail. She let the long strands cascade down her back. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and a gold bangle.

In the caption, Ellie mentioned that her bikini came from the ODolls Collection, a brand that she and her sister, Daisey owns. She also revealed that a new line of swimwear will be launched in the upcoming year.

The brand-new share gained over 33,800 likes and 220-plus comments in less than a day. The majority of Ellie’s admirers and several fellow influencers took to the comments section and dropped emoji and numerous messages. A lot of them told her she looked beautiful and hot, while countless other fans raved about her cheeky display.

“My fave pic of you. WOW!” one of her fans wrote, adding a trail of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look so dreamy. You are so lucky to get out of the country. Well, you deserve all the blessings,” commented another follower.

“You look insanely gorgeous! If I get a reply from you, it would make me smile in this pandemic,” a third admirer added.