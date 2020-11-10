Lindsey Pelas Shares Close-Up Shot Of Her Cleavage In Strapless Bra For Twitter Post About Her Chest Size

Lindsey commented on how her Twitter photo captured all of her curves.

Lindsey Pelas put on an extra busty display for her latest social media update, and her fans had Twitter to thank for getting a full view of her famous chest.

On Monday, the buxom model shared a close-up photo on the social media platform. The pic was a selfie that captured her from the bottom of her chest up. Lindsey also uses Instagram to share sexy images with her millions of admirers, but she suggested that Twitter does a better job of capturing all of her curves by observing that her “boobs fit the frame” of her steamy snap. However, her admirers did have to tap the image to see her ample assets.

Lindsey’s visible attire in the long and wide shot consisted of nothing but a satin strapless bra with a seamed front. The ivory undergarment had thick supportive cups with light padding and underwire. A wide center gore added to its sturdy, structured construction. The bra was built well enough to hold Lindsey’s breasts together and lift them up, which created flattering cleavage.

Lindsey’s long, blond hair also framed her chest in a way that drew more attention to it. Her silky tresses spilled down the sides of her bust in soft, loose spirals. One of her arms could be seen holding the camera away from her body to snap her selfie.

The model slightly tilted her head to the side and gazed into the camera’s lens with her sparkling green eyes. She kept her plump pout closed with the corners of her lips turned up just a touch to soften her sultry look. This made her facial expression warm and inviting.

The Eyes Up Here podcast host posed inside a room that was rather dark, but a bright light illuminated her face and decolletage. Her flawless skin had a gorgeous glow.

Twitter: a place where your boobs fit the frame. pic.twitter.com/63v9km4fic — Lindsey Pelas (@LindseyPelas) November 9, 2020

Lindsey’s pic has racked up over 7,000 likes so far. Her followers also replied to her tweet with praise for her physique and her photography skills.

“Bob Ross could frame those things in a picture with birds in the background and clouds high in the sky,” one user wrote.

“Let’s face it girl, yours fit the frame better than most,” another tweet read.

“And that’s the greatest pic ever put up on Twitter,” tweeted a third admirer.

Lindsey shared the same selfie on Instagram, where it only captured a glimpse of the top of her bust. That post, which can be viewed here, included an emotional message about how the last year has impacted her and others. She also described what she saw when she looked at the picture.

“It wasn’t my glam or my hair… but a woman that’s changed a lot over one year. Eyes that have cried. A person who has dealt with a lot of sh*t… alone (like a lot of people who we don’t celebrate) and took bad news on the chin with a smile most of the time,” she wrote.

Lindsey also assured her fans that she’s a woman who is not going to let all of the bad stop her.