Kathy Hilton Makes Her First Cameo As A ‘RHOBH’ Star As She Peeps Over Co-Stars’ Shoulders For Season 11 Pic

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars gathered for a luncheon with their new co-stars as they began shooting scenes for the upcoming season.

Kathy Hilton made her first “unofficial” appearance as a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The sister of veteran RHOBH star Kyle Richards turned up in a social media pic share by Lisa Rinna, a long-running cast member on the Bravo reality show.

In the pic shared with the 2.6 million fans on her Instagram page, Rinna posed wearing a stylish polka-dotted dress by Rotate Birger Christensen as she held a stunning Hermes Birkin bag in front of the camera. Co-star Sutton Stracke posed next to her with perfectly curled hair and dark lipstick, and Kathy could be seen peeping right above their heads.

Rinna tagged both Kathy and Sutton in the post, as well as newly announced RHOBH cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff, whose name was tagged on the designer handbag.

While Rinna teased that every picture tells a story, even more was told in the comments section.

“I’m stealing this bag,” Sutton joked.

“I share,” Crystal replied.

Sutton later wrote that she’s waiting for a handbag like that.

“Thank you so much for your donation to [the HollyRod Foundation] LOL,” joked actress Holly Robinson-Peete.

‘You were all so welcoming and gave her so much attention. She will join the party any time!” Crystal later chimed in.

While many commenters assumed the expensive designer bag belonged to the very wealthy Sutton, it’s clear by Crystal’s comments and the placement of the tag that she is the lucky owner.

Othe commenters reacted to seeing Kathy in the pic. Several fans name-checked the mom of Paris Hilton as they expressed excitement that she’s finally an official RHOBH star.

The Beverly Hills women were gathered for a luncheon to film scenes for the upcoming 11th season of the Bravo reality show, according to The Daily Mail, which means fans will likely see more of that Birkin when the series returns to TV next year.

At the same event, newfound “friend” Kathy’s sister Kyle showed up wearing the same Rotate Birger Christensen black and white polka-dotted dress as Rinna.

Last month it was confirmed that Kathy has joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a “friend” of the Housewives, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. While it’s not considered a full-time role and doesn’t come with “diamond” status, it could still equate to a lot of screentime for the wealthy socialite. Last season, newcomer Sutton was labeled a “Friend” and she still showed up to all of the cast trips, dinner parties, and other events and also received plenty of solo time during the show’s virtual reunion.