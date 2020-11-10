‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 52, Exposes Chest In Sheer White Lingerie

Baywatch actress Donna D’Errico went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram snap on Tuesday afternoon. The blond bombshell stunned her adoring fans as she let it all hang out in a revealing outfit as she delivered a message about kindness. That post can be seen here.

Donna, 52, drew attention to her exposed chest as she rocked some sheer white lingerie. Her skimpy bra featured a low-cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage. The garment also included thin spaghetti straps that wrapped around her neck and flashed her toned arms and shoulders.

Donna nearly spilled out of the top, but left the bottom a mystery as she turned her body to hide the lower half of her ensemble.

Donna laid on her stomach on top of a wooden surface. She supported her weight on both of her elbows as she twisted her curvy hips to the side and flashed her round booty and thighs. She looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face as some sunlight streaming in through a nearby window illuminated her glowing skin. Some green foliage could also be seen through the glass.

In the caption of the post, Donna revealed that any person you come in contact with could be struggling in their life, which is why it’s so important to be kind. She also geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The layered strands were styled in straight locks that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Donna’s 274,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 3,400 times within the first 30 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 100 messages during that time.

“Be kind always and smile,” one follower wrote.

“Truly A Goddess!!” declared another.

“Wow. Marvelously gorgeous. Sensationally sexy beautiful. A true vision. Love your heart. Amazing,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful message! Thank you,” a fourth user gushed.

The actress is no stranger to showing off her incredible curves. She rocked the iconic red bathing suit on Baywatch as the character of Donna Marco from 1996 to 1998. She also posts racy social media photos on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Donna recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a black bra and fishnet stockings. To date, that upload has raked in more than 9,300 likes and over 1,000 comments.