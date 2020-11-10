Abby Dowse Flaunts Ample Underboob As She Goes Topless While Rocking Distressed Jeans

Fans went wild for the NSFW new addition to Abby's feed.

Abby Dowse ditched her top in a sultry new Instagram post this week that has her 2.5 million followers talking for more reasons than one.

The 31-year-old was seen standing outside in the smoldering shot that was shared on Tuesday, November 10. She posed in profile to the camera in front of a wall made of jagged stones, balancing on one leg while bending the other up at the knee. The area appeared to be mostly in the shade, though a stream of sunlight spilled down directly over Abby, helping to illuminate her flawless physique and killer curves. She tilted her head up towards the sun and closed her eyes in a sensual manner as she basked in its warm glow.

The Aussie hottie stunned as she worked the camera in a pair of trendy light wash jeans from Fashion Nova that hugged her lower half in all of the right ways. The bottoms featured a high-rise waistband and fit snugly over her hips and thighs, accentuated her peachy posterior and trim waist before flaring out over her bare feet. They had frayed detailing along the bottom hemline, as well as an edgy set of rips on the backside that teased a glimpse of her bronzed booty.

Abby took her look to the next level as she opted to go both topless and braless, adding even more heat to the scorching-hot scene. She wrapped one arm around her bare chest in an effort to cover up so as not to violate any of Instagram’s strict no-nudity guidelines. However, an ample amount of underboob could still be seen as she worked the camera, giving the shot a seriously seductive vibe.

She left her platinum blond locks down for the photo op, letting the spill down her toned shoulders and back in loose, messy waves. She also added a pair of large hoop earrings and a dainty chain bracelet to give her ensemble a hint of bling.

Fans were hardly shy about showing some love to the NSFW new addition to Abby’s feed. It earned more than 18,000 likes after just 10 hours of going live, as well as dozens of compliments.

“Very beautiful denim,” one person wrote.

“You look amazing babe,” praised another fan.

“Just an absolute supermodel. Always looking like a professional photoshoot but you just look this good,” a third follower gushed.

“Stunning, truly stunning,” added a fourth admirer.

Abby is often seen going scantily clad on her Instagram page. She recently treated her followers to an early Christmas gift when she stripped down to sexy red lingerie that left little to the imagination. That look fared extremely well, amassing over 46,000 likes and 773 comments to date.