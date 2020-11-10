Morgan Ketzner Shows Off Some Skin In A Formfitting Crop Top For Steamy Instagram Photo

Morgan Ketzner flaunted her sexy physique for her 597,000 Instagram followers with a November 10 post. She showed some skin in a revealing outfit that highlighted her slim arms and sculpted midsection. Her eye-catching ensemble featured garments from PrettyLittleThing, which she tagged in the photo.

The Instagram model accentuated her well-defined core in a hot pink tank top. The garment was cropped and only covered the upper half of her body, allowing her to display her tanned and toned abdominal muscles. The ribbed top also featured black letters that read “New York” across the chest. Morgan paired the tank with light-washed denim booty shorts. The bottoms fit loosely around her waist, drawing even more attention to her fit figure. The hems of the shorts featured fringe around the entire leg.

The 24-year-old parted her sandy blond hair on the left side of her scalp, allowing a majority of her locks to hang in loose waves on her right shoulder.

The steamy picture appeared to be taken in a bedroom of some sort, as there were a bed and large stone wall in the background.

Morgan pushed her weight to her right hip, accentuating her curves as well as the definition in her midsection. She let her right arm hang on the side of her body, allowing it to rest on her waist. Her left arm was bent as she raised it above her head, gently placing her hand in her hair. As she shot a smoldering gaze at the photographer, Morgan slightly parted her full lips while maintaining a serious expression.

The model’s post was shown immediate approval shortly after it went live, racking up over 1,200 likes in under an hour. Additionally, her fans left numerous words of appreciation for her stunning body in the comments section.

“The most beautiful girl,” one fan gushed, adding a fire and heart emoji to the comment.

“You look so stunningly beautiful,” another follower wrote.

“Morgan, you are so pretty!” a third person exclaimed, also adding a row of purple heart emoji to the comment.

The influencer has been tantalizing her followers quite often in her recent posts, as reported by The Inquisitr. Just yesterday, she showed even more skin as she posed seductively to expose her cleavage and tanned core in a matching bra-and-panties set. Although she was wearing a loose-fitting shirt, she pulled it up over her bra to flaunt her sizzling figure.

Similar to today’s hot snap, Morgan’s followers obsessed over this update as well, tapping the like button over 13,000 times so far.