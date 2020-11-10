‘Little Mix’s’ Perrie Edwards Rocks Plunging Blazer & Edgy Blue Jacket As She ‘Feeds’ Followers ‘More Content’

Perrie Edwards answered her fans’ calls for “more content” on Tuesday November 10 as she headed over to Instagram to share two fierce looks with her followers. The Little Mix star rocked a vibrant blue jacket in two of the slides from the multi-upload post, and wore a plunging black blazer with flamboyant ruffles in the final two images. Both outfits were originally worn by Perrie on the red carpet for MTV’s Europe Music Awards, which this year took place on Sunday November 8.

Perrie’s edgy blue jacket was created from a slick, shiny material, and featured wide lapels and large buttons down the front, which the singer had fastened. A thick seam ran along the top of her chest, creating a quirky baggy effect over her curves. The garment had square shoulders — a very on-trend look right now — and long sleeves. In the first shot, Perrie folded her arms across her middle and looked back over her right shoulder with a worried expression on her pretty face. The second image was a selfie, and saw the “Shout Out To My Ex” hitmaker tilt her head slightly to the right as she gazed down the lens.

The next two images provided a closer look at another of Perrie’s fierce ensembles from the EMA’s red carpet, which was hosted this year by Little Mix. The British pop star rocked a blazer-style bodysuit for the event, and in her latest snaps, showed off the top half of the outfit. Its plunging neckline highlighted Perrie’s enviable curves, while an attention-grabbing ruffle in light blue mesh across the back of the one-piece added a high-fashion twist to the outfit. Perrie wore her light blond locks loose and poker straight, and rocked full bangs — a new look for her.

The photos were taken in a room with a wooden floor and white walls. A wrought iron balcony could be seen through a large window behind Perrie in some of the images.

The singer’s fans seemed pleased she had answered their calls for “more content,” as the post racked up over 280,000 likes in just two hours. Thousands of her followers also headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the attention-grabbing looks.

“I am soooooo here for this hair!” wrote one admirer, alongside a red heart and heart-eye emoji.

“You’re not a snacc, you are a 10 course MEAL,” commented another fan.

“How do you CONSTANTLY serve are you not exhausted,” questioned a third follower.