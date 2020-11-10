‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Reveals Secret Foster Son In A Touching Blog Post

The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, revealed in a touching blog post — seen here — that she and her husband, Ladd, have a foster son. The Food Network celebrity made the surprising announcement in a sneak peek from her upcoming book, Frontier Follies, which will be released on November 17.

The businesswoman and television personality shared the news that a young man named Jamar had lived with her family — which includes children Alex, Paige, Bryce, and Todd — for the past year and a half. He is now 18 years old, and Ree affectionately calls him her bonus kid.

She explained that she had never felt the need to reveal that the couple was fostering the young man because she was very protective of him and wanted his story to be his own. She also wrote that she did not want to subject the teen to unwanted attention as he was getting acclimated to their busy household.

At the time of the teen’s arrival, Ree’s daughters were both away at school, and her two sons still lived at home on the ranch. Since then, eldest daughter Alex has made her own home in Texas and has become engaged to Mauricio Scott. Paige goes to college at the University of Arkansas.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

In the post, Ree noted that she and Ladd had not given any thought to fostering a child. She explained, however, that she and her husband couldn’t ignore Jamar’s circumstances and he moved into their home. Prior to that, the young man was known by Ladd and Ree’s sons, as he played on their high school football team. He and Bryce are, according to Ree, only one month apart in age.

Ree called Jamar “larger than life” and shared that he had a hilarious laugh and was extremely smart. She explained he had overcome some difficulties in his life, and today, he’s excelling in football and has received some college offers.

In an Instagram post dated August 8, Ree posted a photograph of her bonus son as their clan celebrated Alex and Mauricio’s engagement, as seen here. She captioned the photo “my family” and noted that everyone in her household was taller than she is. She also posted a slideshow of photos and videos of her five kids taken during Christmas 2019 where they all wore red-and-white striped pajamas and coordinating hats, as seen here. In that upload, they cuddled with three of the family’s dogs and acted silly.