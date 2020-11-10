Meg Kylie Flashes Her Ultra-Toned Abs In Tiny Cropped Top & Black Suit

Meg Kylie made sure all attention was on her super fit body as she flashed her abs in a revealing business look for her latest social media photoshoot. The Australian influencer headed over to Instagram on Tuesday November 10 to share the attention-grabbing look with her followers.

The social media star appeared to be strolling through a parking garage in the two images, one of which used a black and white filter. She wore baggy black trousers with a mid-high waist and large turn-ups on the shin for the candid photoshoot. Meg paired the pants with a matching oversized blazer, which featured large lapels and skimmed her upper thighs. Despite the business vibe of the look, the influencer still managed to show off her ultra-fit frame by wearing the jacket wide open. Underneath she sported a tiny white cropped top which clung to her curves. The high-necked garment finished just under her chest, which left inches of the fitness model’s defined abs on display.

Meg teamed the sophisticated yet sexy look with a crocodile skin-look purse in a deep brown color, which she carried over her shoulder in the images, and a pair of white kitten heel sandals. Her highlighted brunette locks had been styled in glamorous loose waves, and she wore them down with a center parting. In the first shot, Meg fiddled with her trousers at the waistband as she strolled across the concrete floor. The second image saw her adjusting her blazer with both hands.

In her caption, Meg revealed that her look was sourced from British fashion brand Boohoo. A number of her 831,000 followers headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the stylish ensemble.

“Very great outfit on very ideal and awesome Queen,” wrote one fan, alongside a string of fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Your body is too much,” commented another, who added a heart-eye and fire emoji to their complimentary words.

“Definition of Beauty,” stated a third admirer.

