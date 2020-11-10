Kim Kardashian Flaunts Impossibly Tiny Waist In Tight Yellow Swimsuit During Tropical Vacation

Kim Kardashian showed off her incredible curves in her latest sultry Instagram share on Tuesday morning. The KKW Beauty founder shared a collection of images in which she sported a skintight yellow one-piece that did nothing but favors for her stunning physique as she enjoyed her day in tropical paradise. Fans couldn’t get enough of the amazing photos.

The photos showed Kim standing in the clear and shallow waters at the edge of the scenic beach. A cluster of low-hanging trees and bushes could be seen in the background, as well as some rock formations in the distance. It looked to be a beautifully clear day as the rays washed over the reality star and highlighted her tan skin, which looked even darker in her neon suit.

Kim’s one-piece featured a mock neck with a black mesh panel on the side and tight long sleeves. The material clung to her busty chest and tummy while two seams ran down the outer edges. A third seam wrapped around the smallest part of her waist and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The lower half of Kim’s swimsuit featured a cheeky cut that came up just above her hips and squeezed her shapely legs.

Kim completed her ensemble with a pair of tinted orange sunglasses and a matching set of long nails. She styled her brunette locks down in messy natural waves.

The first snap showed Kim with her hips slightly angled in a way that emphasized her figure as she lifted her arms slightly and stared at the camera with a sultry gaze. Another photo captured the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seemingly about to kick her foot out of the water as she pointed her toes to elongate her pins. Kim also included a shot of her posing in knee-deep water with her finger pointing off-camera, as well as a close-up of her minuscule waist.

The post received more than 1.3 million likes and just over 6,400 comments in an hour as fans showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“The LEWKKKKKKKKS,” Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, wrote.

“Holy crap you look so stunning,” another user added.

“Omg this is fireeeee,” a third person penned.

“A beach Barbie,” a fourth fan wrote.

This was just the latest collection of snaps from Kim’s recent trip to a tropical destination with family and friends in celebration of her 40th birthday. In a set earlier this week, she posed beside a palm tree in a black bikini and shorts as she flashed her winning smile.