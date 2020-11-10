Selena Gomez Wows In Blue Bodysuit And Netted White Tights

Selena Gomez is wowing her 195 million followers with a series of photos posted to her Instagram feed. The “Ice Cream” singer did a photoshoot for CR Fashion Book in China and shared some images from the spread to her timeline on November 10. There were six photos in the series, where Selena sported incredible ensembles in some serious high-fashion looks.

In the fifth snapshot of the post, Selena rocked a dark blue sweater bodysuit which featured a wide collar and large buttons running down the front. The sweater had white stitching around the hood and wrists which matched the buttons. The 28-year-old wore a short pearl necklace that fell right at her collarbone.

Underneath the bodysuit, the “The Heart Wants What it Wants” singer sported sheer white tights that had a netted design. The large holes in the tights showcased Selena’s slim legs which were perfectly bronzed. She sat with her knees bent and her legs behind her as she reached toward the camera. Her hands also rested on the ground, and she fanned out her manicured fingers. The white tights were tucked into shiny black Oxford shoes which were partly out of frame.

Selena wore her brunette locks slicked back into a bun, with her hair parted down the middle.

Another photo in the series showed Selena in a semi-sheer black skirt which revealed her matching underwear beneath. She sported another sweater with that outfit, pulled over a Louis Vuitton turtleneck. The Spring Breakers actress also wore a high-fashion Balenciaga dress covered in hundreds of pink and red flower embellishments. The sleeves of the gown were gloved, making the fabric extend all the way to the tips of her fingers.

Selenators loved the new photos from their favorite pop singer and showed their appreciation for the post by liking it over 1 million times in just a few hours. Over 15,000 comments racked up as well, as followers let Selena know just how much they love her.

“You are slaying,” one fan wrote with green heart emoji.

“The queen of everything,” another admirer added.

In addition to the sweet sentiments, the comments section was full of fire-symbol and heart-eyed emoji as well.

The new upload from Selena comes after several political-themed posts she shared over the last few weeks. The pop star recently revealed she was trying to stay off social media in an effort to guard her mental health. Selena even went as far as to delete her social media off her phone to keep her head clear. She admitted she still had her pages active but didn’t constantly want them in her face.