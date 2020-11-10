‘Double Shot At Love’ Celeb Derynn Paige Flaunts Beautiful Body In Red Lace Lingerie

Double Shot at Love celebrity Derynn Paige flaunted her beautiful body in red lace lingerie in a new Instagram snap. The reality television star, who shared the small screen alongside Jersey Shore staples Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, thrilled her 286,000 followers with the photograph. They, in turn, have hit the like button over 23,000 times thus far.

The auburn-haired stunner revealed in the caption to the post that she founded a lingerie brand named Goddess of Easton.

According to its official website, the brand started as a small online T-shirt shop created by Paige during her senior year at Rutgers University. It was not until she became a star on MTV’s Double Shot at Love that her following grew and so did her passion for creating a collection of undergarments and loungewear. The line made its social media debut today on Instagram.

In the snap, Derynn looked directly at the camera. She engaged her followers with a smoldering look as she rested her right side against a white wall. Her skin was a tanned golden color.

The undergarment fit her body like a second skin. The front was low cut and cradled her breasts via underwire that provided lift and support. A floral print was visible across her breasts. The deep V-front was trimmed with lace. In between her breasts, a tiny coordinating bow in the same cherry red hue as the lingerie was seen.

Her midsection was covered by see-through lace where her skin could be viewed. This was cut past her bellybutton. The bottom of the garment fell into a V-shape that provided full coverage via dark red material.

She wore her dark tresses parted in the middle and loosely falling over her shoulders. The ends of their length hit her waist.

On her left wrist, Derynn wore two bracelets. On her right hand, a small silver ring was seen.

Several of her Double Shot co-stars were the first to send congratulations. These included Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz and her Vegas love and Chippendale’s stripper Ricky Rogers.

Fans of the 27-year-old applauded her for the new venture.

“I need it allllll! So proud of you!!” wrote one fan.

“You honestly need to be a professional supermodel,” penned a second admirer.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa,” remarked a third-social media user.

“DAMN! I NEED to see MORE of this D!!” claimed a fourth fan, who followed up their post with almost one dozen smiling emoji faces with heart eyes.