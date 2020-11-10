Gizele Oliveira Lifts Sarong & Flashes Perky Booty In Cheeky Bikini

Brazilian beauty Gizele Oliveira certainly knows how to rock a bikini. On Tuesday, the model took to Instagram to flaunt her fabulous figure in a tropical-themed ensemble the included a tiny two-piece swimsuit.

Gizele’s outfit included a top with narrow cups that put her cleavage on display. The bottoms to the bathing suit were cheeky with thin straps that sat low on her hips. She completed her look with a matching sarong, which was tied on one hip.

The Victoria’s Secret model wore her hair with a deep side part and styled with light waves.

According to the geotag, Gizele was in Los Angeles for the photo shoot, which consisted of four photos.

The first frame captured Gizele from a side view as she faced the ocean. She stood with hands on her lower back while she arched her back, showing off her flat abs. Her toned thighs were also on display. She wore the sarong up over her hips, exposing her perky cheeks.

The popular influencer gave her followers a nice look at the front of her body in the second picture, which captured her from a closeup angle. The image was cropped at her hips, and the camera caught Gizele as she adjusted the top to her bikini. She looked downward while both hands were on the neck straps. The photo showcased plenty of underboob and flashed a bit of the bare skin on her lower abdomen.

The third snapshot was similar to the second in the it saw Gizele from the front. With the ocean behind her, she gazed at the camera as she told with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her hourglass shape.

In the remaining photo, Gizele looked down while she adjusted the sarong. With one knee bent, she showcased the sexy curve of her hip and shapely thighs. Her thin waist and shapely arms were also on display.

In the caption, Gizele wore that she was at Malibu Beach. She also credited the photographer.

Judging from the amount of flame and heart emoji in the comments section, her followers enjoyed looking at her in the flirty outfit.

A few admirers took some time to compliment her.

“[S]o beautiful!! you’re my fav model,” wrote one fan.

“Beautiful,” echoed a second admirer.

“Gorgeous,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

Earlier this month, Gizele delighted her fans with another set of photos that captured her on the beach on a foggy day. She sported a two-tone bikini with a bandeau top that highlighted her cleavage and cheeky bottoms.