Hope Beel Wears Bright Smile & Pink Thong Bikini At The Beach

Hope Beel shared a joyful moment with her 1.5 million Instagram followers in her most recent upload. The Texas native looked stunning as she hit the beach in a revealing bathing suit.

In the snap, Hope looked to be enjoying a sunny day as she rocked a billowy pink crop top. The shirt featured a tight elastic hemline that wrapped around her chest. The garment also hung off of her shoulders to show off even more skin.

She added a pair of pink thong bikini bottoms as well. The swimwear was cut high over her hips and fit tightly against her tiny waist. Of course, her perfectly pert posterior was the focal point of the pic, but her muscular thighs were also on display.

Hope stood with her body angled, and her backside facing the camera. She placed both of her hands under her booty as she arched her back and pushed her chest forward. She looked over her shoulder slightly with her head tilted as she wore a bright smile on her lips.

In the caption of the photo, Hope declared that she was so “happy” during the photo. In the background, a large rock formation was visible.

She wore her long, brunette locks parted to the side. The long strands were styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back.

Hope’s followers seemed to fall in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 30,000 times within the first 13 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also wasted no time leaving over 920 remarks about the snap in the comments section.

“This picture made ME happy,” one follower stated.

“Love!! So cute with that smile,” another wrote.

“I’m really happy when I wear my ruffly blouses too,” a third user quipped.

“You look so full of joy and warmth. It’s nice to see your face light up in a photo. You should smile like that more often. It really suits you. Great bikini as well pretty girl,” a fourth person commented.

The model never seems to shy away from dressing her fit figure in racy clothing. She’s become known for sporting outfits that accentuate her toned arms, killer abs, and ample cleavage.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope recently thrilled her loyal fans when she posed in a dark thong bikini for a racy black and white snap. Her followers also appeared to approve that that post. It has racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 660 comments to date.