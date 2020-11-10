Alexa Collins Rocks A See-Through White Top With Unbuttoned Pants & Pours Water On Her Body For ‘Messy’ Pic

Alexa's stomach was covered with sand.

Alexa Collins got drenched and dirty for a photo op on a beach, and she shared the “messy” results with her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday morning.

The Florida-based model posed in front of a pile of massive dark boulders somewhere near the seashore. She stunned in a look that left little of her sinuous body to the imagination from the hips up. The pièce de résistance of her revealing outfit was a tight white crop top with a collar and long sleeves. The garment featured a button front, but Alexa only utilized one of the fasteners. This made it appear that the shirt was struggling to contain her ample bust.

The piece was constructed out of sheer mesh. The fabric boasted a ribbed design that created a subtle wavy pattern. Princess seams ran down the front, tracing the curves of Alexa’s breasts. Even though her top was see-through, her nipples were hidden from view. The position of her body and a strategically-placed splotch of sand prevented her from revealing too much.

She helped her top mold to her figure by pouring a large bottle of water on her chest. Rivulets of the liquid trickled down her chiseled stomach, which was covered with dark, wet sand.

The model’s outfit included a pair of baggy distressed jeans in a light wash. The denim pants had large holes on the thighs a button fly, which Alexa left completely undone. She folded back the sides of the open fly to expose more of her taut tummy.

She added a touch of bling to her look by accessorizing with chunky gold hoop earrings. Her blond hair was soaking wet, and her snaky tresses were pushed back away from her face.

Alexa’s post included two snapshots in a slideshow format. In the second sultry image, she tilted her head back and poured water on her hair. The fluid dripped down from the ends of her mane, which reached the small of her back. She posed with her chest thrust out and her eyes closed.

Alexa’s sizzling photos rapidly racked up likes, with her admirers double-tapping her post over 17,000 times during the first two hours it was live on her Instagram account. She was also rewarded with a flood of fire and heart emoji.

“Can I get you a towel? My phone number?” read one of the many pick-up lines left in the comments section.

“Oh I love these ocean vibes,” wrote another admirer.

“All of a sudden, I’m very thirsty,” a third fan chimed in.

