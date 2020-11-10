Noah Cyrus Rocks Tiny Metallic Mini Dress As She Bends Over To Shoot Pool

Noah Cyrus treated her followers to a glimpse of her booty as she bent over to shoot some pool for a risque photoshoot. The singer took to Instagram on Monday November 9 to share four black and white snaps of herself rocking a tiny metallic dress.

The tiny mini dress barely skimmed Noah’s thighs as she enjoyed a night of fun that included posing in a mirror and a game of pool. The super edgy gown featured a glamorous cowl neckline and two shoulder straps that connected to a thick choker around her neck. Its loose cut skimmed over her toned curves, and the super short skirt finished at her upper thighs. A number of Noah’s arm tattoos were on clear display, adding an extra hip edge to the ensemble. She teamed the garment with metallic sandals with block heels, and a small glittering purse. Accessories were kept simple, with just a couple of bangles on Noah’s wrist, which let the statement piece do the talking. Noah wore her raven locks tightly scraped up into a high half-up, half-down ‘do, secured by a piece of her hair looped around the ponytail.

In the first shot, which was framed upwards of Noah’s chest, the pop star gazed at the camera with a doe-eyed expression, and pouted her lips. The next image saw her bend over a pool table with a cue in her hands, giving her followers a glimpse of her toned booty. A shelving unit holding three indoor plants and a sculpture of a hand could be seen in the backdrop. For the third snap, Noah stared at herself in a full-length mirror, and tugged at her dress to make the hemline even shorter. Finally, she posed with her left hand pressed against her thigh on an outdoor patio for the last photo in the slideshow.

Noah’s followers appeared to enjoy the sultry images, which garnered more than 235,000 likes in just 14 hours. A number of fans also headed over to the Instagram comments section to share their thoughts on the skimpy ensemble.

“Noah I’m down for you,” wrote one fan, in response to Noah’s caption.

“I love you moon child,” shared another.

“Your eyes say a thousand words,” commented a third admirer, who added two heart-eye emoji to their words.

