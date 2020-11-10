Dasha Mart Shows Off Insane Flexibility In Tight Sheer Bodysuit On Instagram

Dasha Mart flaunted her incredible flexibility in a photoshoot on her feed this week. The Russian bombshell shared a collection of images in which she rocked a sheer bedazzled bodysuit and performed some splits. Her skintight ensemble did nothing but favors for her killer figure and was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

The model’s piece featured off-the-shoulder long sleeves and see-through mesh material covered in small silver beads. The tight fabric put her busty chest on full display and clung to her muscular arms and tummy. Meanwhile, the lower half of the bodysuit covered only what was necessary and had high cuts that came up above her hips to draw in her hourglass figure. Her pert booty and lean legs were on full display in the skimpy thong.

Dasha completed her outfit with a silver ring while her blond locks were soaking wet and slicked back behind her head.

The images showed Dasha posing against an all-white backdrop as bright light filled the Miami, Florida room, according to the post’s geotag. Her tan skin absolutely glistened under the sun, making for an elegant yet sexy set of photos.

In the first image, Dasha rested on her knees with her legs spread as she leaned back on one arm, causing the fabric to press against her body even more. She ran a hand through her locks and tilted her head. Other snaps showed her performing a vertical split with her toes pointed in a way that elongated her pins and accentuated the shape of her booty. She turned her head to the camera and gazed ahead thoughtfully. Finally, another photo showed the babe on her knees once more in an impressive back bend.

The post received more than 8,100 likes and nearly 200 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Dasha’s followers. People flocked to the comments section to express admiration for her killer physique.

“Love these my flexi sistaaaaa,” fellow model Khloe Terae wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Huuuuu baby amazing i like them all,” another user added.

“You’re so beautiful!” a third person penned.

“Looking so perfect,” a fourth follower wrote.

Some users simply left compliments in the form of various emoji.

Dasha’s shoots are always a huge hit with her fanbase. Another collection last week featured the model wearing a plunging black one-piece and some knee-high boots that did nothing but favors for her legs. That post received more than 27,000 likes.