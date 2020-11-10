Georgina Mazzeo Accentuates Pert Posterior In Tight Bodysuit

Georgina Mazzeo rocked a casual, yet sexy, look for her brand new Instagram photo on Tuesday morning. The ravishing model looked to show off her appealing curves as she stepped in front of the camera, much to the delight of her over 2.5 million followers.

In the racy snap, Georgina looked stunning as she opted to accentuate her pert posterior in a tight bodysuit. The pink garment featured thin spaghetti straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders.

The ensemble clung tightly to her slim midsection while hugging her voluptuous hips and clinging to her perfectly round booty. The shorts also gave fans a look at Georgina’s long, lean legs.

The model posed with her backside facing the camera. She left one arm hanging at her side as the other was placed in front of her. She arched her back slightly and twisted her torso so that she could look over her shoulder and smile into the lens.

In the background of the photo, some lush green grass and tall trees could be seen. A sunlit blue sky with fluffy white clouds was also visible. In the caption, Georgina told her fans that smiling was a choice.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. Her mane was styled in sleek, straight locks that hung down her back and fell to her waist.

Georgina’s followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 26,000 times within the first 32 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 messages about the photo during that time.

“You are looking so beautiful as always,” one follower wrote.

“You make us all smile!!” another declared.

“Yours is a smile i get drunk on babydoll,” a third user gushed.

“I can’t enough of ur posts. You are the most beautiful woman on IG. It’s clear there is something so special about you my love,” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to be very comfortable in front of the camera. She’s always looks confident and she shows off her incredible physique in curve-hugging ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Georgina recently delighted her followers when she rocked a strapless black bodysuit that showed off her ample cleavage as she graced the cover of Maxim Magazine in Mexico. That post was a huge hit among her supporters. It has raked in more than 106,000 likes and over 920 comments to date.