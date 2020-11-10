Bella Thorne Goes Braless Underneath White Crop Top While Showing Off Sexy Dance Moves

Bella Thorne took to Instagram to share another scorching post on November 10. The update included a seconds-long clip that captured her in racy attire — something that her army of fans certainly didn’t seem to mind.

The video started off with the red-headed actress standing directly in the center of the frame. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Rome, Italy, and she appeared to be in a trailer that was lined with wood cabinetry. A shower than was outlined in gold and a small closet with clothes hanging made up the rest of the space. Bella showed off a series of sexy dance moves, shaking her chest and jumping up and down for her adoring fans. At one point, she faced her backside toward the camera, giving her audience a glimpse of her booty.

The actress opted for an NSFW outfit that perfectly highlighted her bombshell curves. On top, Bella sported a ribbed tank top that showed more than it covered. The garment had a frayed bottom, appearing to have been cut, allowing Bella to flaunt her killer abs. It had a set of thick straps that knotted near her shoulders, leaving her slender arms on full display. The back of the piece featured a racerback style, teasing even more of her bronze skin. To up the ante even further, Bella went braless underneath her top, and the silhouette of her chest was able to be seen.

Bella teamed the look with a pair of navy bottoms that were patterned with a funky white design. The body of the pants was loose, and she wore its waistband high on her hips, showing off her tiny midsection. The pants had neon green zippered pockets and a set of green drawstrings in the front and on the sides of her hips. She added a few silver rings to her left hand, and those were her only visible accessories.

Bella wore her long, red locks down and straight, and they fell over her shoulders and back. In her caption, Bella said she just noticed that the video had no sound, but her song, “Lonely,” was tagged on the bottom of the video and she urged fans to go and listen.

It has not taken long for social media users to express their admiration over the sultry update. In two hours, it’s earned over 468,000 likes and 2,100-plus comments.

“Gorgeous as always,” one follower gushed, adding a set of flames to the end of their comment.

“You look drop dead gorgeous and that body omg,” a second fan exclaimed.

“Good morning lovely! Looking good as always,” one more wrote alongside a single blue heart.