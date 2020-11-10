Blake Shelton Teases Plans To Run For Office: ‘I’m Gonna Quit All TV And Music’

Would you vote for him?

Blake Shelton may be waving bye bye to country music and The Voice. The singer revealed his political aspirations on the NBC show this week as he admitted to fellow coach John Legend that he would like to become mayor of an Oklahoma town.

Blake teased the career change in a commercial break during the November 9 episode. He shared the moment on his Twitter account as the Battle Rounds began, joking that his potential new title has “a nice ring to it.”

“I’m gonna quit all TV and music and run for mayor of Tishomingo, Oklahoma,” Blake, who was born in nearby Ada but lives in Tishomingo, told John.

“Only reason I haven’t run… yet is, I’m afraid I’d lose and that would be incredibly embarrassing,” he added.

But Blake admitted he knows he’d get at least one vote.

“Maybe my mom would vote for me, that’s one,” he joked while looking at his phone, as John laughed.

The proud Oklahoman didn’t explicitly reveal if really does plan to become a politician or if he was purely kidding around, though if he does follow through on his hopes he wouldn’t be the only realty TV star to turn his hand at politics.

Several fans responded to the tweet, with some even suggesting that the “God’s Country” hitmaker follow in Donald Trump’s footsteps and run for president.

“President [Shelton] sounds good to me,” one person tweeted.

“The whole town loves you and a big bunch of them are friends and relatives! Mr Mayor Blake Shelton sounds good! And First Lady Gwen Shelton!” another replied, referring to he and Gwen Stefani soon trying the knot after Blake proposed last month.

A third tweeted that he also had their support, but only if he promised to keep singing. They added a hugging emoji.

Blake’s tweet has received over 1,000 likes and more than 90 retweets.

The star has previously stayed away from politics and has steered clear of sharing his beliefs publicly. He even kept his social media clear of politics during the most recent election.

In a July 2016 interview with Billboard, he refused to endorse Trump or Hillary Clinton but seemed to sympathize with those who support the now-president.

“Whether you love him or hate him, he says what he thinks, and he has proven that you don’t always have to be so afraid,” he said, noting that he had a lot of support despite Hollywood condemning him.

Blake also called those who “beat up” those who back Trump “crazy.”