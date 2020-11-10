Chrissy Teigen Shares Daughter Luna’s Reaction To Jack’s Ashes In Moving Instagram Post

Chrissy Teigen emphasized how grateful she is for her daughter and described her as 'empathetic.'

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram Monday to share a video of her daughter Luna’s reaction to seeing the ashes of her late baby brother, Jack.

The first clip of the post showed a therapy teddy bear wearing a purple ribbon, the arm of which Luna had placed around a tiny, white box that contained the ashes, which were just recently received by the family.

“This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. We’ve just got baby Jack’s ashes back…and Luna put a little therapy bear around him,” Chrissy said.

She then went on to explain how her daughter had shared her favorite snack, “a tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty,” with her brother by placing a piece of it on top of the box.

The second video featured Luna speaking while she looked at the teddy bear and the box.

“Hi guys. Hi, this is baby Jack, and I’m Teddy. I’m Luna. How are you doing today?”

In her update, which accumulated over 1 million likes and more than 17,000 comments, Chrissy noted how she and husband John Legend try to be open in their household about issues such as life, death, and grief. She went on to write how appreciative she is for her daughter, whom she described as “empathetic.”

In the final part of the caption, she emphasized how much she and the rest of the family miss Jack.

Celebrity friends such as Paris Hilton and Gabrielle Union commented on the post, sending love and affection through emoji. A longtime friend of the family, Kris Jenner, also left a message for “precious” Luna.

Chrissy’s fans flocked to the comments section.

“You are raising one kind and big hearted girl! So sweet. Thank you for sharing this!” a follower commented.

“Oh my goodness. What a sweet soul. Much love to all of you!” another user wrote.

Chrissy and John, who are also parents to 2-year-old Miles, shared the news in October that they had lost their third child — who they had planned to name Jack — to a miscarriage. According to BuzzFeed News, the loss occurred a week after Chrissy was admitted to the hospital due to complications with her pregnancy.

The story of their loss sparked a wave of support for the couple, with friends donating blood to replace what Chrissy had been given while hospitalized. Chrissy’s openness in discussing her experience resulted in other women sharing their own miscarriage stories online.