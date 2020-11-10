Alicia Parr Wears Sheer Red Lingerie In Bed

Alicia Parr went into full bombshell mode for her most recent Instagram snapshot on Tuesday morning. The brunette beauty showed off her killer curves as she opted for a daring underwear look.

In the sultry shot, Alicia looked smoking hot as she sported a sheer red lingerie set. The teeny bra featured lace detailing and strapped across her ample chest. The deep neckline also flaunted her cleavage.

The matching panties were cut high over her voluptuous hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist. The garment featured a second strap that fit across her midsection while giving fans a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs in the process. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the pic.

She accessorized the glam look with a red satin robe that fell off one of her shoulders. She also rocked a pair of small, dangling earrings.

Alicia posed seductively on a bed made up with white linens for the shot. She had her weight shifted to the side and her legs crossed as she placed both of her hands behind her for balance. Her back was arched and her head was tilted as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background, some silk pillows could be seen. In the caption of the post, Alicia admitted to her followers that she never goes without using the lavish pillowcases, which are said to improve the health of skin and hair.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands, which she left hanging down her back and pushed over one shoulder.

Alicia’s 523,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the snap. The pic earned more than 8,200 likes within the first four hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 200 messages.

“Looking super sexy babe,” one follower stated.

“Beautiful woman,” another wrote.

“Wow u loook soo amazing,” remarked a third user.

“I Love red on you,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her flawless figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy outfits that contour to her curves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alicia recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a white cupped bikini while lounging at the beach. That photo was also popular among her fans. It’s racked up more than 8,500 likes and over 130 comments to date.