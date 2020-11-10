Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Romances Plastic Hope As Hallucinations Increase

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, November 11 indicate that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is very lonely. He then blurs fantasy with reality and has a romantic dinner with Plastic Hope, per Courier Journal.

Dinner For Two On B&B

Thomas is increasingly confusing his fantasy world with the real one. He constantly hears the doll’s voice in his head telling him what to do. In the beginning, he knew that it was a delusion and wanted to pack the dummy up and take it back to Forrester Creations. But as time carries on, he is slowly losing his mind.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers reveal that Thomas and the Hope mannequin will have a romantic meal for two. As seen in the image below, their relationship changes. After all, the doll recently revealed that it was Hope until the real blonde replaced her. It seems as if Thomas is taking its words to heart and has decided to wine and dine Plastic Hope in an effort to romance her.

As when he was obsessed with the blonde, he will pull out all the stops. He may even have a special dress for the mannequin. He will pretend that he and Hope are enjoying each other’s company as any normal couple would.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas’s relationship with the Hope Mannequin takes a drastic turn. pic.twitter.com/A4anqE2bBj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 9, 2020

Thomas’ Hallucinations Increase

The long-running soap opera spoilers tease that Thomas will succumb to his hallucinations. He is starting to believe that the mannequin is real. However, he will also struggle with what it has been telling him to do.

Recently, the dummy commanded Thomas to kill Liam. It said that the Spencer heir was making everyone miserable, and everyone’s lives would be better if he disappeared. Steffy would then be free to move on with Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), and Hope could be with him.

In Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Plastic Hope also urged Thomas to “take Hope” and have sex with her, claiming that the blonde wanted him. The designer managed to discern reality from his delusion and didn’t ask Hope to make love with him.

However, Thomas is losing the plot fast. The Hope doll will make a dark demand during dinner, and he will feel conflicted. The designer still has a conscience even though he is having bizarre delusions. He doesn’t know what is going on with him and, at some level, knows that he needs help.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Matthew Atkinson revealed that his character has a serious mental condition. Thomas has paranoid schizophrenia, hence these strange hallucinations. Until someone diagnoses, the designer will continue being a threat to his loved ones and himself.