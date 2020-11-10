Lauren Alexis Rocks Skimpy Cropped Tee & Tiny Bikini, Teases Fans In Playful Instagram Share

Lauren Alexis showed off her playful side in a new sultry Instagram share on Monday evening. The model posted a photo in which she rocked a skimpy crop top and bikini combo that did nothing but favors for her killer curves as she posed outside. Her barely there ensemble was certainly enough to send fans into a frenzy.

The image showed Lauren perching on the edge of a white couch just outside a cream-colored home in Cyprus, according to the post’s geotag. In the background, a loveseat could be seen beneath a small window. Although the area seemed to be mostly shaded, some sunlight did slip through to highlight the British influencer’s fair skin.

Lauren’s look included a white T-shirt with a thin black trim and what looked to be a small design on the front. The skintight material clung to her chest, as she seemed to have skipped a bra underneath. The shirt was cropped incredibly short to cut off just below her bust.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a plain black string bikini bottom. The front of the swimwear plunged into her waist, while the strings on the sides tied up high above her hips and hugged her curvy figure. Her shapely legs and bodacious backside were perfectly framed.

The YouTuber completed her outfit with a silver belly button stud and she styled her luscious brunette locks in two loose braids. Large chunks of hair were left out on both sides to frame her face.

In the snap, Lauren sat on her round booty with her back arched in a way that emphasized her figure. She placed her arms behind her and popped out her chest as she stared at the camera and playfully stuck her tongue out over her teeth.

Lauren’s post received more than 82,000 likes and just over 1,000 comments in under a day, proving to be a major hit with her followers. People flocked to the comments section to shower her with affection.

“Literally my absolute fav post notification and the BEST human being in it,” one fan wrote with flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Looking so beautiful,” another user added.

“You are absolutely stunning!” a third follower penned.

“I love this and you,” a fourth fan wrote.

Lauren always knows how to send her followers into a frenzy. In another share, the babe straddled the edge of a pool as she rocked a blue bikini that perfectly showcased her assets.