Joan Collins, 87, Shows Off Her Gorgeous Christmas Tree As She Combats Quarantine Blues By Decorating Early

The legendary actress is getting into the holiday spirit early.

Joan Collins is already ready for Christmas

The 87-year-old television legend best known for her role as Alexis Carrington on the primetime soap Dynasty, shared a new photo to Instagram to show fans what she has been up to during the long coronavirus lockdown.

In the snap shared on November 10, the English actress was pictured posing next to a fully decorated Christmas tree. Dame Joan’s tree was loaded with red and gold ornaments and was glowing with bright white lights. It was positioned in front of a large window in the Golden Globe winner’s home.

Joan was all dressed up for the holiday-themed photo op in a printed jacket and gold jewelry. The legendary star held up a glass of bubbly as she toasted the holiday season while smiling widely.

In the caption to the post, Joan noted that there wasn’t much to do while stuck at home in November during her area’s second widespread lockdown.

It’s no surprise that the cheerful post received nearly 8,000 likes and a slew of comments from fans and famous friends within hours of posting.

“This makes me so so happy,” wrote Damian Hurley, the lookalikes son of actress Elizabeth Hurley.

“If it’s good enough for Joan collins it’s good enough for me,” another fan wrote.

“I think that should be a mantra for life,” another chimed in.

“That looks absolutely stunning!” another follower wrote. “You’ve spurred me on to get mine up earlier now!! And why not I say…Especially after the year we’ve had!”

Others agreed that some early holiday spirit could certainly lighten the mood amid the global health pandemic. Another fan recalled that Joan’s character Alexis once claimed she could have Christmas moved to a different date, so it’s no wonder the star moved it up several weeks.

Joan has been in quarantine mode for months, but she hasn’t stayed in just one place. Earlier this year she told Hello! That she and her husband Percy Gibson left their residence in Los Angeles to return to London because she had a gut feeling that something was going to happen. The couple returned to their home in England in early March just two weeks before the government imposed an official lcokdown. When travel restrictions lifted in June, they flew to their villa in the South of France.

While her Christmas season may not be filled with visits from family members, Joan appears to be ready for a happy holiday with her man.

“Being in lockdown has made me realize how strong our relationship really is, “Joan said of her marriage. “I love entertaining guests at the villa, traveling and socializing, but that changed and because of the restrictions it’s just Percy and me.”