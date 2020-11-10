Iggy Azalea Shows Cleavage, Chows Down On Pizza In Bed Video: ‘I Don’t Like To Sleep Alone’

Iggy shared her tip to not feeling alone in the bedroom.

Iggy Azalea flashed some cleavage in a sultry new video shared to TikTok. The new mom admitted she doesn’t like to sleep alone in the November 9 upload and shared her hilarious trick to not being lonely in the bedroom.

The clip began with a look at the “Fancy” hitmaker on her back in bed, resting her head on gray and brown cushions. She put her left hand on her head with her long, blond locks cascading over her shoulder while she filmed herself with her right hand. She mouthed along with Rotimi’s 2019 track “In My Bed.”

“I don’t like to sleep alone,” she wrote on the video.

“Soooo….,” she added as she turned on her side. The star showed off her décolletage in a nude, long sleeved ribbed shirt and gave the camera a sultry look with heavy cat eye-style eyeliner while flashing her large left hand tattoo.

The clip cut to the other side of the bed, where she pulled back the dark gray sheets to reveal an open pizza box next to her. Iggy continued to lay down as she chowed down on the treat, seductively putting a large slice in her mouth while she looked at the camera and showed off her super long, lilac manicure.

Iggy captioned the video with three pizza emoji. It’s amassed over 75,000 likes and 936-plus comments. Fans flooded the comments section with praise.

“Damn she a different type of fine,” one fan wrote.

“You’re GORGEOUUUUUUUS!!!” another commented with a shocked and heart eye emoji.

“Bruh how can you look so beautiful.!! Like wow,” another wrote with a blushing face.

“I wish I was the pizza,” a fourth commented.

It’s thought the star is single after splitting with “Woke Up Like This” rapper Playboi Carti, the father of her son Onyx, earlier this year.

Iggy confirmed their split while sharing the first photos of herself and her baby boy on Instagram on October 25 after fans questioned the status of their relationship.

The 30-year-old rapper appeared to share a cryptic message for her ex on her story. Iggy told fans that someone had “lost a real 1!!!!” and stated that she’d “rather be alone” after her loyalty was taken for granted. She clarified her comments the next day and confirmed she was a single mom.

“What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” she followed up in another Instagram story.