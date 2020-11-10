WWE Rumors: Superstar Might Have Suffered Injury On This Week’s ‘Monday Night Raw’

It appears that Mandy Rose might have suffered a legitimate injury after Nia Jax threw her out of the ring during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

As recapped by Sportskeeda, the incident in question happened shortly after Jax’s match with Raw Women’s Champion Asuka, which ended in a disqualification when the former’s teammate, Shayna Baszler, kicked the latter in the back. Rose, Dana Brooke, and Lana ran in shortly after, triggering a brawl between the heels and babyfaces. It was during this post-match scuffle where Rose apparently hurt her arm after she was tossed out of the ring by Jax.

In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Rose seemed to grab onto her left arm as she hit the apron, and was holding onto it once she landed outside the ring. You can view the clip here.

Following the spot, Rose was reportedly assisted by the referee as they headed backstage. At the moment, it remains unclear whether she will have to miss some time, though if she does, there’s a possibility she may be replaced in the red brand’s women’s team for Survivor Series, which will be held on Sunday, November 22. The rest of the team includes the other four wrestlers who were involved in the aforementioned post-match brawl.

Although Essentially Sports pointed out that Rose might have gotten injured due to how she seemed to make an awkward landing, the incident on Monday night was notable because it happened during a spot with Jax, who has widely been perceived as an unsafe worker. Earlier this year, rumors suggested that there were some calls backstage to fire the former Raw Women’s Champion due to how her allegedly reckless in-ring technique resulted in Kairi Sane getting hurt in two straight matches.

In addition, independent wrestler Matthew Palmer previously blamed Jax for injuring his wife, erstwhile NXT superstar Ember Moon, and also referred to her as an “unsafe moron.” Incidents like the ones mentioned above have led to frequent rumors of backstage heat, though as Essentially Sports wrote, her on-screen “credibility” has not been affected.

Given that Rose’s scheduled participation at Survivor Series, the outlet also compared her apparent injury to the one suffered by Becky Lynch in the lead-up to the event’s 2018 edition. Likewise, Lynch was hurt during a segment where Jax punched her, resulting in a broken nose and a concussion and forcing her to miss the pay-per-view as she recovered from her injuries.