‘DWTS’ Viewers Claim Nelly Was Robbed Of Extra Points During Dance-Off Against Skai Jackson

Fans of Dancing with the Stars claimed that rapper Nelly was robbed of extra points during a dance-off against Disney Channel star Skai Jackson in the comments section of an Instagram post shared by the competition series. The “Hot in Herre” singer and his professional partner Daniella Karagach stepped up their performance of the Salsa but still fell short. Their total overall score of the night was 24 after they received 8s across the board from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli during an earlier Jazz routine.

Nelly and Daniella worked hard alongside one another to impress the panel with their skills at the Latin dance. Nelly even removed his shirt as an added enhancement to their performance. However, the judges decided to give their extra points to Skai and Alan, whom they felt had more overall content in their execution.

Fans clearly did not agree with their assessment.

“Ugh Skai is so boring. All she does is the hip move, the splits, and 1000 lifts. Get rid of her!” claimed one fan.

“NELLY WAS ROBBED!!!” exclaimed a second viewer.

“Skai ate fire. But Nelly improved from day 1. It was fun,” wrote a third Instagram user who added fire emoji to the end of their statement.

“I haven’t been a huge Nelly fan this competition, but he KILLED THAT,” penned a fourth fan.

Even though he did not add additional points to his overall judge’s total, Nelly still advanced to the show’s semifinals thanks to viewer votes. During this exciting evening that will air on November 16, two celebrities will be sent home and the final four will battle it out for a mirrorball trophy.

The dance-off was on the heels of a fun routine to 2Pac’s “California Love.” As an added homage to his hero, Nelly laid down his own vocal tracks for the tune as seen in a videotaped package. Nelly shared that he would never try and top the version performed by the musician and hoped that his own take on the song would make him proud. “California Love” was Tupac’s first single as an artist for Death Row Records and his comeback single after he was released from prison in 1995.

Nelly spoke of his admiration for the late entertainer, who was killed by gunfire in 1996, in a videotaped package prior to his performance. He shared that 2Pac was multitalented and felt that the rapper’s passion for songwriting and the ability to touch other people was inspirational.