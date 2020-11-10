Allie Auton Flaunts Abs In Lacy Lingerie Set

Allie Auton took to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to share another stunning upload with her adoring fans. The Aussie bombshell showed off plenty of skin as she flaunted her abs in a lacy lingerie set.

In the sexy shot, Allie looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported the revealing underwear. The printed bra boasted a low-cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage, as well as thin straps to flash her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching panties were cut high over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist while putting emphasis on her flat tummy and sculpted abs. The garment also accentuated her long, lean legs. Allie opted to jazz up the look with rings on her fingers and a thick bracelet on her wrist. She also rocked a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Allie rested her round booty on the edge of a bathtub for the photo. She bent both of her knees and leaned forward slightly as she tugged on her panties. Her head was tilted and she wore a slight smirk on her lips as she stared into the camera.

In the background of the shot, a mirror, along with a white counter and sink could be seen. Sunlight also streamed in through a nearby window. In the caption of the pic, Allie told her fans to appreciate everything that they have. She also geotagged her location as Airlie Beach.

Her mid-length blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Allie’s 583,000-plus followers made short work of showing their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 11,000 likes with in the first four hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 120 messages.

“Stunning my baby,” one follower wrote.

“Wow you are goals. So beautiful,” declared another.

“Beautiful and Gorgeous and very lovely,” a third user gushed.

“You are everything,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showcasing her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy ensembles as she flaunts her sun kissed skin.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a teeny white corset top and a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes, which she accessorized with strappy heels. That post was also a hit among fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 170 comments.