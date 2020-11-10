Sofia Vergara Looks Like She Means Business In Black-Rimmed Glasses & Strapless Top

Sofia Vergara set fans’ pulses racing as she shared a smoldering business-inspired look to social media. The Modern Family actor took to Instagram on Monday to show off two pairs of glasses in four sultry shots, to much praise from followers.

Sofia rocked a black off-the-shoulder top which beautifully showed off her toned upper body. She paired the garment with a chunky silver necklace which featured a large heart pendant. In the first, third, and fourth images of the slideshow, she wore oversized black-rimmed glasses with a slight cat-eye effect. For the second snap, she sported spectacles with thick red frames, with a more pronounced, pointed cat-eye edge. The America’s Got Talent judge styled her blond-brown tresses poker straight and sleek, and wore her hair with an on-trend center parting.

Although she had chosen to slightly blur out the backdrop, Sofia appeared to be in room brimming with luxe decor for the selfie shoot. A vase of white flowers was visible in the background, as was a large artwork which depicted the dome of a building. A luxe chair with yellow upholstery and a cream couch could also be spotted behind her.

For the first photo, the actor cupped her chin in her left hand and leaned her right shoulder forward as she gazed down the lens with a sultry expression on her face. In the three other shots, she snapped the picture from a lower angle and tilted her chin up to show off her beautifully defined jawline.

In the caption, Sofia explained that the glasses were designed to reduce the negative effects of blue light from electronic devices on the eyes. She pointed out that doing so is even more important during an era in which people are spending much more time on their phones, tablets, and computers.

The photos appeared to impress Sofia’s 20.5 million followers, as they racked up over 272,500 likes in just 15 hours. Meanwhile, many of the brunette beauty’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the smoldering look.

“I love the red on you and the first dark ones. You look great in all of them though,” wrote one fan, sharing their opinion on the spectacles.

“How can someone be this gorgeous. love u,” commented another.

“You are so beautiful,” shared a third admirer, who added two pink heart emoji to their complimentary words.

This is not the only off-the-shoulder black look Sofia has rocked in recent times. As The Inquisitr reported, the Colombian superstar slayed in a black bustier and tropical-themed trousers during a Modern Family reunion, which she shared with her Instagram followers on October 24. You can see the post here.