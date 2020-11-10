Suzy Cortez Sizzles In Gold Booty Shorts & A Fanny Pack

Suzy Cortez looked smoking hot in her most recent Instagram share, which captured her in a workout-inspired set. The model and social media influencer added the image to her feed on November 9, and it’s quickly earned a lot of buzz from her 2.4 million fans.

The photo captured Suzy posed directly in the center of the frame. The backdrop was simple and included a light brown wall while the space was filled with great lighting. Suzy turned her figure in profile, leaning her head back and gazing into the camera with a seductive stare. She casually draped one arm near her hip and ran the opposite hand near her ear, showing off her rock-hard figure in a two-piece set with a trendy accessory.

On her upper-half, Suzy sported a navy blue bra that was trimmed with white around the perimeter. It had a thick gold band around her ribcage, giving the look a sexy vibe. The front of the bra was printed with a bodybuilding logo in bold, white letters. It had a scooping neckline that showed off a tease of cleavage while its thick straps were tight over her shoulders, leaving her muscular arms on full display.

She wore a pair of gold shorts on her lower-half. The fabric looked sleek, and it had insanely short legholes that teased a glimpse of he shapely thighs. She wore a white fanny pack around her waist, highlighting her tiny midsection and hourglass curves. The accessory had a gold zipper that matched her shorts, and it also featured a red and green strip in the middle.

The Brazilian model added a pair of diamond earrings, which provided the perfect amount of bling to her sexy look. She styled her long, brunette locks with a center part, and her hair fell over her back. Suzy also showed off the tattoo on her right wrist.

Fans have been pleased with Suzy’s most recent skin-baring display, and it’s garnered more than 11,000 likes and 100-plus comments from fans. Some social media users applauded Suzy’s fit figure while a few more struggled to find the right words, opting to use emoji instead.

“Incredible as always,” one follower raved with a series of various emoji, including a flame, thumbs up, and heart-eye.

“That is a good photo of Suzy, very provocative,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“So stunning,” a third simply added, alongside a series of red hearts.

One more Instagrammer simply said that the photo was “precious.”

Yesterday, the model likely set pulses racing as she posed on board a private jet with her robe open.